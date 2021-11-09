People's Choice Awards

TikTok Star Remi Bader Is Bringing the Cyber Week Deals With Bravo's Impulse Try Livestreams

The curve model, known for her realistic clothing hauls on TikTok, will be hosting a 3-day shoppable livestream event featuring special Bravo guest stars.

Who's ready to get their shop on?

If you're deep in your Cyber Week training, practicing your reflex clicking for sale drops or researching the items you want to score for your loved ones, we're right there with you. Thankfully, Remi Bader is here to take the stress out of holiday shopping!

Today it was announced the body-positive TikTok star will host a three-part livestream shopping event on the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles to help you get all of your holiday shopping needs taken care of before December arrives.

"Inclusivity, body neutrality, and vulnerability are at the core of all the content I create, and I'm beyond excited to collaborate with NBCUniversal and its partners to bring these messages to our audiences," Remi explained. "With Impulse Try, we're highlighting the brands, the products and the icons who are making it possible for everyone – no matter their shape, size, or style – to feel amazing in their own skin, without compromising or changing who they are. I can't wait for our fans to tune in and shop with me."

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 26 with an episode focused on all things style, Remi will be joined by Family Karma's Anisha Ramakrishna and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks to help you upgrade your wardrobe.

On Saturday, Nov.29, the curve model, RHOSLC's Whitney Rose and Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan will be glamming it up with the beauty products you never knew you needed. The shoppable event will wrap with a final episode on Monday, Nov. 29 featuring guest stars Jill Zarin from Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo, PhD, where Remi will showcase the home products you need to upgrade your space just in time for holiday entertaining.

Each episode will begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles. Additionally, you can tune in at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Bravo's Facebook Page and Xfinity X1 & Flex. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app the next day! 

In the meantime, you can score early Black Friday deals at Kohl's and Nordstrom.

