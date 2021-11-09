Why Emily Ratajkowski Initially Didn't Want to Write About Her "Blurred Lines" Experience

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Talks New Baby & Robin Thick Allegations

A tough decision.

Emily Ratajkowski's new book My Body is a raw exploration of themes like sexuality, power and feminism. The model draws from her personal experiences in each essay, one of which addresses the controversial music video for Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' 2013 song "Blurred Lines."

As one of three women who danced around Thicke in the video—which many deemed misogynistic— Ratajkowski became inextricably linked to the controversy. At the time, she defended the video, explaining that she had a good time filming it and felt safe on set in the company of other women.

However, as she reveals in My Body, Thicke had allegedly groped Ratajkowski during the shoot.

The details of the incident were first made public when The Sunday Times published an excerpt of My Body last month, but as Ratajkowski explained during an exclusive conversation on E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 9, she initially never wanted to write about what happened in the first place.