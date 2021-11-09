Dwayne Johnson's 5-Year-Old Daughter Loves to Introduce Her Dad to Fans in Public

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Is Married! 7 Things to Know About His New Wife

From his prolific career in the wrestling ring and on the silver screen, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a big deal—and his adorable 5-year-old daughter, Jasmine, knows it.

It's why she's now happily taken on the role of publicist for her dad, organizing mini meet-and-greets for fans who spot him out and about in public.

"What [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me—we're at a park and kids are noticing or parents—she'll come up and grab me and she'll go, 'Dad, come on! They recognize you,'" the 49-year-old actor told Today's Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, Nov. 9. "'Come, say hello. Come on, you're The Rock!'"

Johnson shared that his daughter's sweet introductions have occasionally put the actor between a Rock and a hard place, resulting in some awkward introductions with starstruck fans.

"She pulls me over to this family. And she's, like, 'Here. This is my dad,'" he said, mimicking his daughter's soft voice. "And I was like, 'Hello. My daughter wants me to come over and say hello to you.'"