YouTuber Samantha Rabinowitz, "Here for The Tea," Dead: Manny MUA and More Pay Tribute

Tragedy has once again struck the YouTube community.

Samantha Rabinowitz, known on social media by her account name "Here for the Tea," has died, her sister confirmed online. "It is with a heavy heart and the most extreme sadness that I am sharing this news," Lisa Greenspoon wrote online. "My baby sister Sam @hereforthetea2 has passed away. She passed peacefully in her sleep yesterday." Further details surrounding her untimely death have not been confirmed.

Rabinowitz last tweeted to her followers on Nov. 2 to address her recent social media absence. "Hey guys, as some of you have noticed, I've been away from socials for a bit," she wrote at the time. "I received some devastating news recently and I just kinda want to be offline for a while. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to see if I'm okay. It truly means so much to me."

She later shared an update on Instagram, promising fans she would be posting on Monday, Nov. 8. "Thanks for all the kind messages," she added, "and thanks for your patience."