The Future of Squid Game Revealed

UPDATE: Green light! During an interview about Netflix's fourth quarter 2021 earnings, Ted Sarandos, the streamer's co-CEO and chief content officer, confirmed that the Korean survival drama will have a second season.

"Absolutely," Sarandos replied when asked about the show's future. "The Squid Game universe has just begun."

This update comes almost a month after creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he was in talks with Netflix about a season two and three for Squid Game, teasing to The Korea Times, "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

Get ready to run.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, AP Entertainment released on Twitter a red-carpet interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirming that season two of the Netflix megahit series is in the works.

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice," the writer−director said when asked. "But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

This update comes after Deadline revealed that Netflix wrote in a company letter to investors that on Oct. 19, "a mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks. The breadth of Squid Game's popularity is truly amazing." Although, don't break out your tracksuits just yet, as a spokesperson for Netflix has since told E! News that a second season is in discussion, but not formally confirmed.

The South Korean survival drama series has been a runaway hit since it first aired on the streamer Sept. 17. The binge-worthy show has since ranked as its number one show in 94 countries including the United States.