The Future of Squid Game Revealed

Get ready to run.
On Nov. 9, AP Entertainment released on Twitter a red-carpet interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirming that season two of the Netflix megahit series is in the works.
"There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice," the writer−director said. "But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."
This comes after Deadline revealed that Netflix wrote in a company letter to investors that on Oct. 19, "a mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks. The breadth of Squid Game's popularity is truly amazing."
The South Korean survival drama series has been a runaway hit since it first aired on the streamer Sept. 17. The bingeworthy show has since ranked as its number one show in 94 countries including the United States. An impressive and ever–growing fandom has led to billions of clip views on TikTok, millions of memes, and even a recent Saturday Night Live parody starring Pete Davidson and Rami Malek.
Squid Game is winning big points all around. The PCA's nominations were also just announced and the show made the list. People's Choice Award voting is now open!