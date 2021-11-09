How Tom Brady Helped 10-Year-Old Fan Beat Cancer

Tom Brady is passing inspiration beyond the field.
On Monday, Nov. 9, 10-year-old Noah Reeb shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show how the famed quarterback helped him beat brain cancer. In March, Noah's mother, Jacque, posted a video of Tom giving the young super fan words of encouragement.
"I just want to let you know, I'm thinking about you. I'm with you," the 44-year-old athlete said in part during the personal video. "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,' hang tough, you're going to be great I know it. And get well soon. Take care."
Noah went on to beat cancer and, as promised by his parents, attend a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to celebrate in October. After the game, Tom noticed Noah's sign, which read "Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer," and walked to the stands to place a Buccaneers hat on his head and congratulate him.
Following his team's win, Tom spoke about the touching moment. "That was really sweet. Obviously, a tough kid," the father of three said according to the Tampa Bay Times. "It puts a lot in perspective of what we're doing on the field. In the end, it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through."
Noah spoke about the emotional moment and what it meant to meet his idol. "It was everything," he told Ellen. "To see the person, you have looked up to for a long time, walking towards you. It was amazing and awesome."
The 10-year-old, who found encouragement by watching Tom's highlight reels during his treatment, continued about his idol. "Tom Brady, he's like my hero. He's good on and off the field. He seems like a really good dad; he seems like he's a really good guy and he's broken a ton of records and stuff."
During his appearance, Noah shared that he is "feeling awesome" and is currently in remission. After all that he's been through, Noah still found beauty in his illness. "As bad as cancer can be, it is just beautiful," he said as he began to cry. "So many good things came out of every bad thing that happened."
Celebrating the special moment even more, Ellen and the store Five Below donated $25,000 to complete Noah's Go Fund Me goal for his medical expenses, and gifted Noah with a $1,000 gift card.