Lady Gaga Embodies Italian Glam With Her House of Gucci-Inspired Makeup Line

There's glam, and then there's Italian glam.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 09, 2021 5:06 PM
E-comm: Lady Gaga Casa Gaga Capsule CollectionGotham/GC Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film House of Gucci, where she serves up some major style moments (and some intense drama, of course). In real life, the singer was inspired by her time shooting the movie in Italy, which led to the creation of the first-ever holiday collection with her cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories. The capsule collection is only here for a limited time, and these are products you don't want to miss.

From the innovative gel-to-powder formulas, to the skincare-minded ingredients, and the universally-flattering pigments, the Casa Gaga Italian Glam Capsule Collection makes its mark as a truly unique set of products.

Lady Gaga's 10 Glam Squad Must-Haves

Haus Laboratories Tanti Baci Extreme Cream Mini Lipstick Set- 5 Lipsticks

This set of five mini lipsticks includes shades named after iconic Italians, including Lady Gaga herself. The set comes in a cute, vegan leather pouch. Each lipstick delivers a high impact color with a demi-satin finish that hydrates your lips.

$58
Amazon

Haus Laboratories Tutti Gel-Powder Highlighter

This gel-to-powder highlighter seamlessly fuses into your skin to impart a stunning glow with next-level luminosity. The unique gel-based formula delivers a silky smooth application with zero casting on all skin tones. The universally flattering highlighter is weightless and talc-free.

$42
Amazon

Haus LaboratoriesTutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge

These velvety gel-to-powder blushes feel light on the skin. This product is more than just makeup. There are some skincare aspects to this too. The formula includes plant squalane, which supports and enhances the skin barrier. There are four color options to choose from.

$32
Amazon

Haus Laboratories La Luce Lip Glaze

It's finally here: a non-greasy, high shine lip gloss without any tackiness. This lightweight formula plumps and moisturizes your lips to delivery the non-sticky shine you've been looking for.

$26
Amazon

Haus Laboratories Limited Edition Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner

This is the bestselling, iconic Haus liquid Eye-lie-ner you know and love, but this time it's in the limited edition Casa Gaga gold packaging. This matte black formula has a super saturated pigment and 24-hour wear time. It's water resistant, sweat-resistant, and transfer-proof; i.e. it's an immediate "add to cart."

$20
Amazon

Haus Laboratories Italian Glam Highlighter Brush

Use this highlighter brush to deliver a precise makeup application with its super soft bristles.

$20
Amazon

Casa Gaga la Collezione

If every piece in the collection appeals to you, then check out this value set. It has every item in it with a value of $260, but you can nab it for $198.

$198
Amazon

If you're looking for more great beauty products, check out these TikTok-popular lipsticks that broke the internet with "nude" shades to complement a wide range of skin tones.

