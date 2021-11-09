Lady Gaga Embodies Italian Glam With Her House of Gucci-Inspired Makeup Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film House of Gucci, where she serves up some major style moments (and some intense drama, of course). In real life, the singer was inspired by her time shooting the movie in Italy, which led to the creation of the first-ever holiday collection with her cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories. The capsule collection is only here for a limited time, and these are products you don't want to miss.
From the innovative gel-to-powder formulas, to the skincare-minded ingredients, and the universally-flattering pigments, the Casa Gaga Italian Glam Capsule Collection makes its mark as a truly unique set of products.
Haus Laboratories Tanti Baci Extreme Cream Mini Lipstick Set- 5 Lipsticks
This set of five mini lipsticks includes shades named after iconic Italians, including Lady Gaga herself. The set comes in a cute, vegan leather pouch. Each lipstick delivers a high impact color with a demi-satin finish that hydrates your lips.
Haus Laboratories Tutti Gel-Powder Highlighter
This gel-to-powder highlighter seamlessly fuses into your skin to impart a stunning glow with next-level luminosity. The unique gel-based formula delivers a silky smooth application with zero casting on all skin tones. The universally flattering highlighter is weightless and talc-free.
Haus LaboratoriesTutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge
These velvety gel-to-powder blushes feel light on the skin. This product is more than just makeup. There are some skincare aspects to this too. The formula includes plant squalane, which supports and enhances the skin barrier. There are four color options to choose from.
Haus Laboratories La Luce Lip Glaze
It's finally here: a non-greasy, high shine lip gloss without any tackiness. This lightweight formula plumps and moisturizes your lips to delivery the non-sticky shine you've been looking for.
Haus Laboratories Limited Edition Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
This is the bestselling, iconic Haus liquid Eye-lie-ner you know and love, but this time it's in the limited edition Casa Gaga gold packaging. This matte black formula has a super saturated pigment and 24-hour wear time. It's water resistant, sweat-resistant, and transfer-proof; i.e. it's an immediate "add to cart."
Haus Laboratories Italian Glam Highlighter Brush
Use this highlighter brush to deliver a precise makeup application with its super soft bristles.
Casa Gaga la Collezione
If every piece in the collection appeals to you, then check out this value set. It has every item in it with a value of $260, but you can nab it for $198.
If you're looking for more great beauty products, check out these TikTok-popular lipsticks that broke the internet with "nude" shades to complement a wide range of skin tones.