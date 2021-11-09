This Video of Jamie Dornan Singing "Everlasting Love" Will Delight Fifty Shades Fans

We're pretty much in everlasting love with this video.



For anyone who knows Jamie Dornan primarily as the steely Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, the idea of him singing an upbeat melody might be a little hard to imagine. But that's the magic of acting, baby! And we've got proof of the actor's range in the form of video.

The 39-year-old star, who hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie, Belfast, on Nov. 8, took to the stage during the film's afterparty and—well, wowed the crowd. Jamie, who hails from the film's titular Northern Ireland city, sang a rendition of "Everlasting Love" by Love Affair, which is a song he also belts out in the flick.



The semi-autobiographical film, written and directed by actor Kenneth Branagh, follows the life of a working-class family in Belfast during the 1960s, and also stars Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill.