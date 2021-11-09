People's Choice Awards

This Video of Jamie Dornan Singing "Everlasting Love" Will Delight Fifty Shades Fans

File this under one of our favorite pick-me-up clips! A video of Jamie Dornan singing has hit the Internet, and we can’t get enough. Watch the actor showcase his amazing voice.

We're pretty much in everlasting love with this video.
 
For anyone who knows Jamie Dornan primarily as the steely Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, the idea of him singing an upbeat melody might be a little hard to imagine. But that's the magic of acting, baby! And we've got proof of the actor's range in the form of video. 

The 39-year-old star, who hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie, Belfast, on Nov. 8, took to the stage during the film's afterparty and—well, wowed the crowd. Jamie, who hails from the film's titular Northern Ireland city, sang a rendition of "Everlasting Love" by Love Affair, which is a song he also belts out in the flick.
 
The semi-autobiographical film, written and directed by actor Kenneth Branagh, follows the life of a working-class family in Belfast during the 1960s, and also stars Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill.

Once the video musical footage made its way to the Internet, fans couldn't help but become enamored. As one Twitter user put it, "Well this might be one of the best things I've ever seen." Or as another user wrote, "I can't stop watching this." Honestly, same.

One person who might not be hitting replay on the vid? Jamie himself. He's likened singing as a "terror you can't even imagine."
 
"With the song, it's my vocals, but also the vocals of Love Affair as well," the actor recently told ET Canada. "So, I'm sort of bolstered by that and not totally exposed by myself. I've sang in a lot of things recently," adding jokingly that "it's becoming a bit habitual." Fans of the recent comedy hit Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar likely remember his singing (and dancing!) chops from that movie as well.

 

 

"I'm slightly worried about it—that I don't remember how to just do straight ‘acting,'" Jamie added. "But it's a nice thing to express."
 
Nice, indeed. Now cue up that video again!

