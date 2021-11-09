This Photo of Lance Bass’ Twin Babies Wearing NYSNC Onesies Will Tear Up Your Heart

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's twins paid homage to NSYNC and it's the cutest thing­­—this we promise you!

The singer shared a photo of his and Michael's newborn twins rocking the best in boy band fashion. "They're tearin' up my heart," the 42-year-old captioned the picture. In the photo, Violet Betty and Alexander James rock onesies that read "We're NSYNC." James adorably looks off the frame, but it's clear Violet is a little star as she looks directly into the camera.

Since the arrival of his twins, the proud papa has been showing off some of the gifts friends and family have sent to celebrate their grand debut. Last week, Lance shared one gift in particular from Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon that had…no strings attached.

"Ok @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon …. You win," Lance wrote. "These mobiles are genius! It makes me even happier knowing your kid has the same one. Maybe we add this to the next @nsync merch capsule??"