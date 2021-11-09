People's Choice Awards

This Photo of Lance Bass’ Twin Babies Wearing NYSNC Onesies Will Tear Up Your Heart

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s twins are paying homage to their father. The former NSYNC star shared a picture of his newborn babies and used the moment for one of the best puns in history.

Lance Bass, Michael Turchin, Halloween 2019 Rich Polk/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's twins paid homage to NSYNC and it's the cutest thing­­—this we promise you!

The singer shared a photo of his and Michael's newborn twins rocking the best in boy band fashion. "They're tearin' up my heart," the 42-year-old captioned the picture. In the photo, Violet Betty and Alexander James rock onesies that read "We're NSYNC." James adorably looks off the frame, but it's clear Violet is a little star as she looks directly into the camera.

Since the arrival of his twins, the proud papa has been showing off some of the gifts friends and family have sent to celebrate their grand debut. Last week, Lance shared one gift in particular from Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon that had…no strings attached.

"Ok @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon …. You win," Lance wrote. "These mobiles are genius! It makes me even happier knowing your kid has the same one. Maybe we add this to the next @nsync merch capsule??"

photos
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's Road to the Altar

In the photo, Lance and Michael proudly held up the mobile that featured mini versions of the NSYNC marionette puppets, inspired by the group's No Strings Attached album.

Making sure his former bandmates didn't miss out on the fun, Lance tagged Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone in the photo.

Instagram

Lance and Michael shared the arrival of their twins with the world on Oct. 17. "The baby dragons have arrived!!" the singer wrote on Instagram. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh."

Ahead of their arrival, Lance used another classic NSYNC song to tease their upcoming birth. "Here we go," he posted on his story with the photo of beds for "Baby A" and "Baby B" all set up.

In June, the singer's rep confirmed the pregnancy with E! News saying, "very excited on becoming a family of four!"

 Lance's adorable baby content and puns are truly all we ever wanted!

