Heiress Ivy Getty's Wedding Was Fit for a Modern Princess—With Maid of Honor Anya Taylor-Joy

As a Getty family heiress, Ivy Getty's wedding to Tobias Alexander Engel was nothing short of glamorous. Find out more about the lavish, star-studded event below.

Nov 09, 2021
WeddingsCouplesCelebrities
Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho PremiereJordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This was no ordinary wedding at City Hall. 

On Sunday, Nov. 7, heiress Ivy Love Getty and photographer Tobias Alexander Engel tied the knot in lavish fashion. Following an entire weekend of wedding events—from a mod party DJed by Mark Ronson to a picture-perfect picnic lunch—the bride and groom exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi inside a dramatically carpeted City Hall, Vogue confirmed. 

Among the guests bearing witness to the luxurious occasion was The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, who served as a dutiful maid of honor donning a silvery gray Maison Martin Margiela Haute Couture by John Galliano dress. 

"Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle," the actress later wrote on Instagram. "I am so PROUD of the woman you've become. If you're ever in any doubt- I have loved you and will love you, forever. CONGRATULATIONS LIL SPICE MONKEY! You truly were the most beautiful bride."

There was no missing the 26-year-old bride, a granddaughter of Getty Oil Company founder J. Paul Getty, who stood out in a John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture gown embellished head to toe with mirror shards, according to Vogue

Completing the occasion fit for modern royalty, Princess Diaries fans will love this detail: Singer Myra performed her song from the beloved movie, "Miracles Happen," after the bride and groom sealed their wedding with a kiss, the magazine reported. 

As Ivy wrote to Anya on Instagram, "Unforgettable and an incredible weekend full of love and magic." 

Meanwhile, Anya has officially joined the celebrity bridesmaids club. For more stars who scored a special bridal party role, just keep scrolling!

