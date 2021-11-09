Heiress Ivy Getty's Wedding Was Fit for a Modern Princess—With Maid of Honor Anya Taylor-Joy

This was no ordinary wedding at City Hall.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, heiress Ivy Love Getty and photographer Tobias Alexander Engel tied the knot in lavish fashion. Following an entire weekend of wedding events—from a mod party DJed by Mark Ronson to a picture-perfect picnic lunch—the bride and groom exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi inside a dramatically carpeted City Hall, Vogue confirmed.

Among the guests bearing witness to the luxurious occasion was The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, who served as a dutiful maid of honor donning a silvery gray Maison Martin Margiela Haute Couture by John Galliano dress.

"Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle," the actress later wrote on Instagram. "I am so PROUD of the woman you've become. If you're ever in any doubt- I have loved you and will love you, forever. CONGRATULATIONS LIL SPICE MONKEY! You truly were the most beautiful bride."