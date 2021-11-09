Sarah Jessica Parker Feels "Very Sentimental" After Wrapping Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

That's a wrap!

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram Stories on Nov. 8 to announce that she'd finished filming the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That….

"This is my last walk, for now, as Carrie. Just wrapped," the actress, 56, said while taking a final stroll through the studio's hallway. "Wow. An adventure. And I'm feeling very sentimental. And that's it. Wow."

Production for the show started in late spring, just a few months after HBO Max announced it would be releasing a "new chapter" of the beloved series that follows Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's character Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis' character Charlotte York "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

In an interview for Vogue's December cover story, Parker spoke about the "misogynist chatter" she's heard about the stars that "would never. Happen. About. A. Man."