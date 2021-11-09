People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Michael Che Isn’t Volunteering to Babysit Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s “Adorable” Baby Boy

Michael Che has officially met Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's baby boy—but the SNL star might not be volunteering for babysitting duties just yet.

By Tionah Lee Nov 09, 2021 1:21 PMTags
Scarlett JohanssonJimmy FallonCelebritiesThe Tonight ShowNBCU
Watch: Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

Michael Che might wait a few years before babysitting Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's son.

During a Monday, Nov. 8, interview on The Tonight Show, the Saturday Night Live cast member gave his Weekend Update co-anchor and the Black Widow star's son Cosmo a rave review, calling him a "cute kid."

However, cute baby review aside, the 38-year-old comedian needs his friend's bundle of joy to do a little bit more. "Babies are fun for like a second," he quipped to host Jimmy Fallon about his initial meeting with Cosmo. "You know they don't do much after you've looked at them and they just staring at you trying to keep their head on straight. It's like ‘get this wiggly thing away from me.'"

Though Michael does admit, "It's an adorable baby. It's Colin and Scarlett's baby together."

When asked about potentially babysitting Cosmo, Michael might be open to it, but parents have to be open to his style of caretaking.

photos
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Cutest Pics

"I don't like babysitting," he revealed. "I'm actually a great babysitter if you guys are interested. I've been babysitting my whole life. I have nieces and nephews that are like three years younger than me. I've been babysitting them since they were babies. Since I was a baby, actually."

Michael's secret trick, "I just let you cry until you're sleepy."

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Responds to Saweetie's Tweet About Wanting "Some Babies"

2

Dove Cameron Is Almost Unrecognizable After Hair Transformation

3

Anya Taylor-Joy Just Served as a Maid of Honor for This Heiress

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In August, Colin, 38, confirmed that he and Scarlett, 36, welcomed their son with a special Instagram post. "ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," the first slide of the Instagram announcement read. "Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Responds to Saweetie's Tweet About Wanting "Some Babies"

2

Dove Cameron Is Almost Unrecognizable After Hair Transformation

3

Lance Bass’ Twins Are Tearin’ Up Our Hearts in NSYNC Onesies

4

Pete Davidson Hints at Fans' Reactions to Outings With Kim Kardashian

5

Why This Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio Has the Internet Buzzing

Latest News

Adrien Brody Teases His Future on Succession

How Tom Brady Helped 10-Year-Old Fan Beat Cancer

Go Inside Camila Cabello’s $3.95 Million Mediterranean Mansion

Lady Gaga's House of Gucci-Inspired Makeup Brings Italian Glam

Exclusive

Try Not to Laugh at Terry Bradshaw Touring a Fertility Clinic

Exclusive

That's Hot: See the Paris in Love Posters & First-Look Photos

This Video of Jamie Dornan Singing Will Charm Fifty Shades Fans