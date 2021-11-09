Blake Lively’s Red Hot Dress Might Just Make Your Holiday List

Blake Lively's style continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.
And no further proof is needed after the outfit what the actress wore for her appearance in NYC on Monday, Nov. 8. The Gossip Girl alum stepped out in sleek style for a celebration held at the Empire State Building, hosted by British Airways and NYC & Company.
For the festive evening, the 34-year-old star stunned in a red satin taffeta Georges Chakra cold-shoulder mini dress, which had gorgeous details including a bow and embellishments. As for her accessories, she rocked ruby red earrings and high heels as a perfect match from head to toe.
The celebration at the NYC landmark marked the end of the pandemic travel ban in the U.S. for U.K. visitors that had been in place for more than a year. Travelers from the U.K. are now able to visit the U.S. with proof of vaccination.
Blake was in attendance on behalf of her company, Betty Buzz, to celebrate the mixers' new home at the Aviation Gin Bar at JFK. The range of mixers, made using real fruit juice, include options such as Tonic Water, Sparking Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer.
"It's an honor having you all here," Blake said during her speech, per The Daily Mail. The actress, who shares three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, continued, "Just as like a mama and a human, and a New Yorker. I've never felt more like a New Yorker than I do tonight, so thank you all for giving me this feeling—selfishly this is what I'm taking out if it."
Blake, along with Sean Doyle (CEO of British Airways), Emma Wade Smith (Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for North America and Her Majesty's Consul General New York) and Fred Dixon (President & CEO of NYC & Company) also flipped the switch of the building's skylights to showcase the colors red, white and blue.
It goes without saying that Blake is sleighing when it comes to this season.