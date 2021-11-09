Ariana Grande Is a Modern-Day Jenna Rink For The Voice's First Live Show

Ariana Grande is showing off her poise during the first live episode of The Voice.
The 28-year-old pop star, who is a first-time coach on season 21 of the NBC competition series, attended the Live Playoffs on Monday, Nov. 8 wearing the same look Jennifer Garner once rocked to portray her character Jenna Rink in the 2004 comedy 13 Going on 30.
Although she didn't explain what inspired her to channel the popular film, Ariana took to her Instagram Story before the live episode to share footage of herself in the rainbow-hued Versace dress and offer her appreciation for Donatella Versace.
"Thank you so so so so much @donatella_versace @versace and happy first live show !!!!!" the singer wrote.
For her part, Donatella reposted Ariana's video to her own Instagram Story and included the message, "You're truly breathtaking!!! I hope you enjoyed your first live show. Love u."
Additionally, the official Twitter account for The Voice tweeted a GIF of Ariana blowing a kiss in her outfit and added the message, "We like your dress, @ArianaGrande."
During the episode, host Carson Daly asked Ariana how it felt to tape the show live in front of an audience. "I mean, amazing—it's so loud," the "Dangerous Woman" vocalist replied. "I'm so excited."
Ariana clearly isn't the only person who feels nostalgic about 13 Going on 30. The film's co-stars Jennifer and Mark Ruffalo reunited earlier this year in Canada, and they documented the momentous occasion with a selfie of themselves that Mark shared to Instagram.
"Reconnecting with an old pal," he captioned it. "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?" His former co-star, aka Jenna Rink herself, also posted the image and quipped, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."
Ariana has appeared to have The Voice on her mind for the past few days. Over the weekend, she surprised Gwen Stefani by attending the final concert of her Las Vegas residency. The show included a duet between Gwen and husband Blake Shelton, who is competing against Ariana for The Voice bragging rights this season.
"brilliant @gwenstefani congratulations on completing this incredible run love you so much," Ariana posted on Sunday, Nov. 7.
