Ariana Grande Is a Modern-Day Jenna Rink For The Voice's First Live Show

Ariana Grande is showing off her poise during the first live episode of The Voice.

The 28-year-old pop star, who is a first-time coach on season 21 of the NBC competition series, attended the Live Playoffs on Monday, Nov. 8 wearing the same look Jennifer Garner once rocked to portray her character Jenna Rink in the 2004 comedy 13 Going on 30.

Although she didn't explain what inspired her to channel the popular film, Ariana took to her Instagram Story before the live episode to share footage of herself in the rainbow-hued Versace dress and offer her appreciation for Donatella Versace.

"Thank you so so so so much @donatella_versace @versace and happy first live show !!!!!" the singer wrote.

For her part, Donatella reposted Ariana's video to her own Instagram Story and included the message, "You're truly breathtaking!!! I hope you enjoyed your first live show. Love u."

Additionally, the official Twitter account for The Voice tweeted a GIF of Ariana blowing a kiss in her outfit and added the message, "We like your dress, @ArianaGrande."