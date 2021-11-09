Pete Davidson Hints at Fans' Surprised Reactions to His Outings With Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go on 2nd Date in NYC

Pete Davidson has something to get off his chest, but it might not be quite what fans were expecting.

The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member visited Late Night on Monday, Nov. 8, where he and host Seth Meyers alluded to the online chatter surrounding Pete and Kim Kardashian. During the talk show's episode, where Kim was never mentioned by name, Seth started the conversation by appearing as though he was about to ask his guest about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, but it ended up to be a comedic misdirection.

"I want to address something—I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor," Seth began, leading to cheers from the audience. "This is something you've been reading a lot about in the press." The host also told Pete, "We appreciate you doing it here."

Pete played along by sharing, "I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."