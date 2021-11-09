See Which Two Pairs Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Janet Jackson Night

Watch : JoJo Siwa & "Dancing With the Stars" Cast React to 2021 PCAs Nomination

The Dancing With the Stars pairs stamped their passports for rhythm nation this week.

As E! News exclusively learned earlier this month, the ABC competition series celebrated Janet Jackson Night on Monday, Nov. 8, with each duo dancing to one of the pop icon's beloved hits. Plus, the singer appeared on video to chat with host Tyra Banks at the start of the double-elimination episode, which determined who would be heading to the semifinals.

"I love all styles, all types of dance," Janet explained. "It's a way to express yourself—another way, I should say, to express yourself. If you don't do it through words, another way you can express yourself—through dance."

The evening featured incredible performances, including perfect scores for Suni Lee, Amanda Kloots and Melora Hardin. However, some of the rehearsal footage reflected the increased tension, as Amanda was seen at one point telling partner Alan Bersten he was "so rude."