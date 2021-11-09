Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Break Their Silence After Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Travis Scott SPEAKS OUT After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are breaking their silence on the tragedy that took place at the Astroworld festival.

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums posted a brief statement to their respective Instagram Stories acknowledging the tragic events that unfolded at Travis Scott's music festival.

"Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt as Astroworld," Kim wrote on her social media profiles. "Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loves impacted in our prayers for healing—as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

Kendall, who attended the concert with pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, said in a separate statement that she is "still at a loss for words" over what took place on Friday, Nov. 5.

"I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved," the 26-year-old model said. "Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner went on to share Kim's statement on their own social media profiles.