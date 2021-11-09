That's Hot: See the Fabulous Paris in Love Posters and First-Look Photos

Watch : Kathy Hilton Talks "Paris in Love" & Wedding Preparation

Commitment is so hot.

That is Paris Hilton's very mantra for her new Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love. Premiering on Nov. 11, Paris in Love follows Paris and her fiancé Carter Reum as they prepare for their wedding day.

And, as teased in the show posters and first-look photos exclusive to E! News, Paris and Carter's big day promises to be a lavish affair. For instance, in two new posters for the series, Paris is a full-on bridal Barbie, as she's photographed posing in a doll box with accessories any bride would kill for. We're talking fabulous jewelry, a jaw-dropping bouquet and so much more.

That's not all, as the new pics from the show tease an inside look at Paris and Carter's joint bachelor-bachelorette party. Specifically, Paris is spotted wearing a white swimsuit that reads, "Wifey for Lifey." As for Carter? He is seen rocking a shirt that says "Paris and Carter, that's hot!"

You can say that again!