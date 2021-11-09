People's Choice Awards

That's Hot: See the Fabulous Paris in Love Posters and First-Look Photos

Take a closer look at Paris Hilton's wedding series for Peacock by peeking at the new show posters and first-look pics.

By Alyssa Ray Nov 09, 2021
TVReality TVWeddingsParis HiltonExclusivesCelebritiesPeacockNBCU
Commitment is so hot.

That is Paris Hilton's very mantra for her new Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love. Premiering on Nov. 11, Paris in Love follows Paris and her fiancé Carter Reum as they prepare for their wedding day.

And, as teased in the show posters and first-look photos exclusive to E! News, Paris and Carter's big day promises to be a lavish affair. For instance, in two new posters for the series, Paris is a full-on bridal Barbie, as she's photographed posing in a doll box with accessories any bride would kill for. We're talking fabulous jewelry, a jaw-dropping bouquet and so much more.

That's not all, as the new pics from the show tease an inside look at Paris and Carter's joint bachelor-bachelorette party. Specifically, Paris is spotted wearing a white swimsuit that reads, "Wifey for Lifey." As for Carter? He is seen rocking a shirt that says "Paris and Carter, that's hot!"

You can say that again!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

The stars aligned for Paris and Carter back in February 2021, when the entrepreneur got down on one knee and proposed to the heiress-turned-DJ. Following the engagement,  a source close to the groom-to-be told E! News, "Carter is a really sweet and kind guy and both Paris and Carter come from very nice, loving families. They are a great match in that regard and truly perfect for each other."

While the pair may be perfect for one another, a previous trailer for Paris in Love hinted that wedding planning wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the couple. "I want to grow up but I wanna make sure I make the right choice," Paris notes in one scene from the teaser. "I just don't want to be alone forever."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

For a peek at what's to come, scroll through the exclusive first-look images and show posters below.

Peacock
Putting Her Love on Display

This Paris in Love poster proves the businesswoman is ready to say "I do" in front of the world.

Peacock
Bridal Barbie

Paris is totally sliving in this show poster for Paris in Love.

Peacock
Celebrating Love

The happy couple enjoys a fun night out during their joint bachelor-bachelorette party.

Peacock
Sister Selfie

In this Paris in Love photo, Paris snaps a quick pic with sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Peacock
Wifey for Lifey

Paris and Carter share a sweet kiss ahead of their nuptials.

Peacock
Mother of the Bride

Paris' mom Kathy Hilton takes in a splendid party.

Paris in Love premieres Thursday, Nov. 11 on Peacock, with new episodes dropping each week.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

