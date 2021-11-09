That's Hot: See the Fabulous Paris in Love Posters and First-Look Photos

Commitment is so hot.
That is Paris Hilton's very mantra for her new Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love. Premiering on Nov. 11, Paris in Love follows Paris and her fiancé Carter Reum as they prepare for their wedding day.
And, as teased in the show posters and first-look photos exclusive to E! News, Paris and Carter's big day promises to be a lavish affair. For instance, in two new posters for the series, Paris is a full-on bridal Barbie, as she's photographed posing in a doll box with accessories any bride would kill for. We're talking fabulous jewelry, a jaw-dropping bouquet and so much more.
That's not all, as the new pics from the show tease an inside look at Paris and Carter's joint bachelor-bachelorette party. Specifically, Paris is spotted wearing a white swimsuit that reads, "Wifey for Lifey." As for Carter? He is seen rocking a shirt that says "Paris and Carter, that's hot!"
The stars aligned for Paris and Carter back in February 2021, when the entrepreneur got down on one knee and proposed to the heiress-turned-DJ. Following the engagement, a source close to the groom-to-be told E! News, "Carter is a really sweet and kind guy and both Paris and Carter come from very nice, loving families. They are a great match in that regard and truly perfect for each other."
While the pair may be perfect for one another, a previous trailer for Paris in Love hinted that wedding planning wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the couple. "I want to grow up but I wanna make sure I make the right choice," Paris notes in one scene from the teaser. "I just don't want to be alone forever."
For a peek at what's to come, scroll through the exclusive first-look images and show posters below.
Paris in Love premieres Thursday, Nov. 11 on Peacock, with new episodes dropping each week.
