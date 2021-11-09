People's Choice Awards

Stay Active This Winter With These Must-Have Cold Weather Workout Sets

Don’t let cold weather prevent you from getting a good outdoor workout.

E-comm: Cold Weather Workout Sets

As much as we love going out for a morning run, colder temps make us want to stay snuggled up in our nice warm bed. Fortunately, that's where cold weather workout gear comes in. If you're in need of some new workout clothes to keep you active in the fall and winter, we've got you covered. 

From Lululemon's Keep the Heat thermal tights and matching long sleeve shirt to Alo's Micro Sherpa High-Waist Solstice sweatpants and coverup combo, we put together a few cold weather workout sets you'll want to wear all season long. 

Check those out below. 

read
Inside Alo Yoga's Star-Studded Winter House Event

Aerie Offline Real Me Xtra Leggings & Sherpa Lined Bomber Jacket

This set from Aerie's Offline activewear collection will keep you warm on those morning runs. The bomber jacket comes in four colors and is made with a soft sherpa lining, while the leggings are made with their lightweight Real Me Xtra fabric.

Leggings $41
Aerie
Jacket $70
Aerie

Athleta Altitude Tight & Flurry Force Jacket II

Athleta's Altitude Tights were designed for working out in colder climates.  It's made with their Polartech Power Stretch fabric, which provides thermal insulation, while the Flurry Force Insulated PrimaLoft Jacket II features a high neck collar for extra warmth. Pair these two together and you're good to go.

Leggings $98
Athleta
Jacket $139
Athleta

Fleece Lined Thermal Long Sleeve Shirt & Leggings

The good news is, you don't have to a spend a ton on good quality cold weather gear. You can get this set from Amazon for around $50, and shoppers rate both items highly. One reviewer said the thermal top kept them warm while running in 40 degree weather, while another said the leggings were the "perfect chilly weather leggings."

Leggings $30
Amazon
Top $26
Amazon

Old Navy Go-Warm Zip Hoodie & Fleece-Lined Performance Leggings

Old Navy's high-waisted CozeCore performance leggings were designed to keep you comfy and cozy during a workout, while the fleece hoodie features their Go-Warm fabric technology that retains heat to keep you warm. Both items come in multiple colors, so you can create a set that's all you.

Leggings $45
Old Navy
Hoodie $35
Old Navy

Alo Micro Sherpa High-Waist Solstice Sweatpants & Coverup

If you've been into sherpa everything this season, you may want to get your hands on this set from Alo. Both the sweats and the pullover feature plush Micro Sherpa fabric, come in black and white and are described as "change-your-life cozy."

Sweatpants $128
Alo
Coverup $158
Alo

Lululemon Keep the Heat Thermal Long Sleeve Shirt & High-Rise Tight

This set from Lululemon was pretty much made for cold morning workouts. Both the top and tights are made with wool-blend fabric that's breathable and dries quickly. The top even comes in green and black.

Leggings $128
Lululemon
Shirt $118
Lululemon

CRZ Yoga Winter Flight Bomber Jacket & Fleece Lined Leggings

This is another top-rated affordable set from Amazon. Shoppers say the fleece lined leggings are comfy, stretchy, supportive and great for outdoor activities. One reviewer said the bomber jacket was just as good as $160 one from Lululemon.

Leggings $32
Amazon
Jacket $38
Amazon

