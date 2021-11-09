Stay Active This Winter With These Must-Have Cold Weather Workout Sets

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As much as we love going out for a morning run, colder temps make us want to stay snuggled up in our nice warm bed. Fortunately, that's where cold weather workout gear comes in. If you're in need of some new workout clothes to keep you active in the fall and winter, we've got you covered.
From Lululemon's Keep the Heat thermal tights and matching long sleeve shirt to Alo's Micro Sherpa High-Waist Solstice sweatpants and coverup combo, we put together a few cold weather workout sets you'll want to wear all season long.
Check those out below.
Aerie Offline Real Me Xtra Leggings & Sherpa Lined Bomber Jacket
This set from Aerie's Offline activewear collection will keep you warm on those morning runs. The bomber jacket comes in four colors and is made with a soft sherpa lining, while the leggings are made with their lightweight Real Me Xtra fabric.
Athleta Altitude Tight & Flurry Force Jacket II
Athleta's Altitude Tights were designed for working out in colder climates. It's made with their Polartech Power Stretch fabric, which provides thermal insulation, while the Flurry Force Insulated PrimaLoft Jacket II features a high neck collar for extra warmth. Pair these two together and you're good to go.
Fleece Lined Thermal Long Sleeve Shirt & Leggings
The good news is, you don't have to a spend a ton on good quality cold weather gear. You can get this set from Amazon for around $50, and shoppers rate both items highly. One reviewer said the thermal top kept them warm while running in 40 degree weather, while another said the leggings were the "perfect chilly weather leggings."
Old Navy Go-Warm Zip Hoodie & Fleece-Lined Performance Leggings
Old Navy's high-waisted CozeCore performance leggings were designed to keep you comfy and cozy during a workout, while the fleece hoodie features their Go-Warm fabric technology that retains heat to keep you warm. Both items come in multiple colors, so you can create a set that's all you.
CRZ Yoga Winter Flight Bomber Jacket & Fleece Lined Leggings
This is another top-rated affordable set from Amazon. Shoppers say the fleece lined leggings are comfy, stretchy, supportive and great for outdoor activities. One reviewer said the bomber jacket was just as good as $160 one from Lululemon.
