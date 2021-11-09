Megan Thee Stallion, Brooke Shields More Stars Stun at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Event

As Beyoncé once sang, "Who run the world?! Girls."

On Monday, Nov. 8, the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year kicked off at Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City. The biggest and brightest stars stepped out in style to celebrate all of the fearless female leaders, risk-takers and trailblazers in entertainment, sports, science and more industries.

In addition to their inspiring work, the event's attendees turned heads on the red carpet with their fierce fashion.

Case in point? Honoree Megan Thee Stallion showed up and showed out in a black body-hugging outfit that featured a glove-sleeve turtleneck top and floor-length skirt. She completed her look with diamond-adorned heels, a sparkly silver clutch and a glam beehive hairstyle.

Mariska Hargitay, who is also an honoree, lit up the room in a vibrant hot pink gown. From the off-the-shoulder detail to the voluminous material, the Law & Order: SVU star's dress was a sight to see.