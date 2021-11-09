People's Choice Awards

See Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer & Gillian Anderson Transform Into Iconic First Ladies

Guess who is moving into the White House? See Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer & Gillian Anderson take over 1600 Pennsylvania Ave and find out The First Lady they will play in the new show.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 09, 2021 12:26 AM
Hail to the new chief in town.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Entertainment Weekly revealed a first look at Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson transforming into the most famous women of the White House.

In the exclusive photos from the new show The First Lady, Davis plays Michelle Obama in the Showtime series set to premiere in the spring of 2022. Pfeiffer and Anderson also show up 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. playing real-life Washington, D.C. icons Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Showtime's new political drama will retrace the lives of these important historical figures in the limited series from Crash showrunner Cathy Schulman and The Undoing director Susanne Bier.

In an Instagram post by Showtime, we see Davis dressed in a red dress imitating Michelle O.'s famous smile as she stands proudly next to President Obama (O-T Fagbenle) as he shakes hands in what appears to be the grand halls of the White House. 

Oscar and Emmy—winning actress Davis, who also executive produces the anthology series, stated to EW, "I feel very protective of Michelle. It's our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she's just dope."

Other cast members joining the star-studded drama include Aaron Eckhart (President Gerald Ford) and Dakota Fanning (Susan Ford), who will star along with Pfeiffer in the Ford family. Anderson, fresh off her Emmy-winning role in The Crown, will star alongside Kiefer Sutherland who is set to take on the historical figure.

