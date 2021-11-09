See Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer & Gillian Anderson Transform Into Iconic First Ladies

Watch : Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers

Hail to the new chief in town.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Entertainment Weekly revealed a first look at Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson transforming into the most famous women of the White House.

In the exclusive photos from the new show The First Lady, Davis plays Michelle Obama in the Showtime series set to premiere in the spring of 2022. Pfeiffer and Anderson also show up 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. playing real-life Washington, D.C. icons Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Showtime's new political drama will retrace the lives of these important historical figures in the limited series from Crash showrunner Cathy Schulman and The Undoing director Susanne Bier.

In an Instagram post by Showtime, we see Davis dressed in a red dress imitating Michelle O.'s famous smile as she stands proudly next to President Obama (O-T Fagbenle) as he shakes hands in what appears to be the grand halls of the White House.

Oscar and Emmy—winning actress Davis, who also executive produces the anthology series, stated to EW, "I feel very protective of Michelle. It's our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she's just dope."