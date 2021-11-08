Shay Mitchell Breaks Down Her 58-Step Beauty Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Wondering how celebs achieve such perfect skin? If you ask Shay Mitchell, it's through layers and layers of face masks.
The actor and entrepreneur recently shared her full everyday beauty routine in a video for Vogue, and there are quite a few steps. In fact, it's a 58-step routine that includes facial massagers, 24K gold breast masks and a lot of face masks.
"You're gonna see quite a few masks and the reason why I like them is just because I feel like they're very hydrating," Shay shared in the video. "I put them on, I don't have to think about it. I love the drama of it. I think they look funny and I like to scare people when I'm traveling or when I'm just at home."
Check out the products she uses in her everyday beauty routine below, and be sure to check the video out for yourself.
Shani Darden Skin Care Cleansing Serum
"This cleanser is super gentle. It's like the perfect sort of balance for my skin."
Esarora Ice Roller
"I keep a little fridge in my bathroom and this guy is one of the things I keep in there. It's a little ice roller. It just feels so nice."
111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask - 5 Count
"I never like to waste the juice of the mask, so I pour it into my hands and I rub it on my neck."
Avajar Perfect V-Lifting Premium Mask
"When I travel, I'm a lot more curious about skincare. So I always come home with a suitcase of new masks to try. I love seeing what other people use," she said. "I have this really cool item that I actually found when I was in Japan. I feel like it's doing something."
Honest Reusable Magic Silicone Sheet Mask
After layering multiple face masks, Shay uses this silicone sheet mask from Honest to keep it all in place for 15 minutes.
La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream
"What I like to do for my chest area is use this La Mer Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream."
Wilding Empress Stone
After removing her face masks, Shay will use multiple products to massage her face. "This gua sha I use is from Wilding. Always be pretty gentle with this because you don't want to pull your skin," she shared. "I like to give it a little zinger when I hit the end."
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
"The last massager that I use is this one by Shani Darden. I'm always just holding my skin taut just a little bit."
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado
Before applying makeup, Shay will use an under eye cream like this one from Kiehl's.
iS Clinical Super Serum Advance Plus
"It just helps brighten your skin, and I do about three drops."
Aquaphor Lip Repair
As part of her pre-makeup routine, Shay also puts on Aquaphor to give her lips some extra moisture.
Fenty Beauty What it Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray
"Before I move on to makeup, I love to always start with this Fenty Beauty spray. I also feel like, if this is what Rihanna uses and this is what gets her skin glowing, then I probably should also drink it."
NYX 3C Color Correcting Concealer Palette
"I like to do a little color correcting. I use this quite a bit, just to lighten up. I think it helps when the foundation goes on top of it."
Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate
To contour, Shay uses Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate. "Makeup for me has always been really fun, and I've never taken it too serious," she said.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
"The concealer that I like to use is Tarte's Shape Tape. I also like to come in with the Nars Creamy Concealer in Macadamia. I like to do my concealer after contour because I'm going to contour again after this. This gives me a bit of a base, and then I blend it into the contour."
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Next, Shay uses two powders from Laura Mercier: the translucent loose setting powder and one in medium deep. "I like to use a little bit of a darker shade powder for my contour on the outside," she said. "Powder for me is crucial. It keeps my makeup in place."
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer Mini
For a little bit more contour because "you can't get enough," she uses "good ol' Hoola" from Benefit. "I love this," Shay shared. "I just feel like this contouring color is really good because it has cooler undertones."
Benefit Cosmetics GALifornia Sunny Golden Pink Blush Mini
For a little bit of color, Shay uses Benefit's GALifornia Sunny Golden Pink Blush. "I just like to come in super light with this," she said. "I do a little bit on my nose because I saw Doja Cat do that, and I like it."
Got 2b Glued Spiking Glue
"This is definitely a beauty secret in Hollywood. This Got 2b glue is what I use to keep my eyebrows up."
Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
"The eyeshadow palette that I have in my kit is By Mario. I love all the colors in here because I'm pretty neutral when it comes to my makeup."
Surratt Relevée Lash Curler
"This is something I will bring with me no matter what. I'm obsessed with it. This is one that's really good, especially if you have almond shaped eyes."
Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
The mascara that she loves is the BADgal Bang! by Benefit. "I'll do a little zig-zag motion from the base up," she said.
Refy Gloss Highlighter
For highlighter, she likes to use the Refy Gloss Highlighter. It's a product that she says she really loves.
Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner
"For my lip liner I'm using Buxom's color in Hush Hush Henna."
Elaluz Oil-Infused Lip Gloss
After lip liner, she'll use a lip gloss from her good friend, Camila Coelho's beauty brand Elaluz.
Cacharel Women's Yes I Am Glorious Eau De Parfum Spray
"For my scent, this is the new perfume by Cacharel. It's Yes I Am Glorious. A couple spritz of that and we are ready for the day."
