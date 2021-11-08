Here's Proof Rihanna Is Boyfriend A$AP Rocky's Number One Fan

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello at Met Gala

Rihanna doesn't want A$AP Rocky to stop the music anytime soon.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, the "Only Girl (in the World)" singer was seen dressed in an all-red ensemble as she happily sang along and snapped videos of her partner A$AP Rocky's performance from the front row of Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

A$AP Rocky was the Sunday-night headlining performer of ComplexCon, a two-day festival in Long Beach, Calif., where he performed his 2011 debut mixtape LIVE. LOVE. A$AP for the very first time.

The couple, who are so in sync that they unwittingly matched at the 2021 Met Gala back in September, are especially private when it comes to their relationship but have both expressed their love and support for each other in thoughtful little ways over the past year. (They were first seen celebrating the holidays together last December.)

Just like Rihanna's attendance at A$AP Rocky's performance over the weekend, the rapper has shared his support for Rihanna's career too.