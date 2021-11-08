See Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Cringe During a Candid Sex Talk With Girlfriends

Watch : Amy Roloff's Sex Life is The Topic of Discussion on Girls Trip

Let's talk about sex, Amy.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Little People, Big World's wedding special, Amy & Chris's Happily Ever After, which airs Tuesday, Nov. 9 on TLC, fiancée Amy Roloff finds herself in the middle of an uncomfortable conversation about sex. Per the TLC star, her girlfriends love to dish about S-E-X, especially when on a girls' trip. Unfortunately for Amy, this is not her favorite topic of conversation.

"They really want me to kind of, I don't know, talk about [my] love life," she laments in a confessional, "or personal stuff."

After a flashback from a different outing shows Amy getting squeamish while talking about the mile-high club, she adds, "I never feel good about it. I never feel comfortable about that."

It seems that Amy's girlfriends didn't get the memo, as one friend begins asking trivia questions that are all sex-related. Though Amy may not enjoy the line of questions, she eventually joins in on the fun, guessing that rug burns are the most common sex injury.