Inside Scott Disick and Travis Barker's Relationship After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

It appears Scott Disick, 38, and Travis Barker, 45, are trying to poosh past the drama.
Nearly three weeks after the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, he and the Flip It Like Disick star came together for the first time to celebrate matriarch and momager Kris Jenner's 66th birthday on Friday, Nov. 5.
A source close to the family exclusively tells E! News that while Scott "feels awkward" being around Kravis, he understands it's going to be the new normal.
"Scott knows he can't escape [Travis] and Kourtney and will have to deal with seeing them and being around them," says the insider. "Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family, but has signed on to their new show and had to be present."
Even though Scott attended Kris' birthday celebration per a work obligation, the source notes that "Scott and Travis are cordial."
"Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice," adds the insider. "He doesn't want any bad blood with Scott."
According to the source, "Scott tries to keep his distance," explaining that he "doesn't really know how to act" around the Poosh founder and her fiancé.
The insider continues, "He knows it's something he will have to get over and it will come with time, but for now, it's definitely hard for him to see them together."
While Scott has distanced himself from the Kardashians in recent weeks, the source explains that he's the "closest" to Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Kris.
As the insider put it, "He mainly hangs out with Khloe and Kris when he is around the family. They make him feel at home."
In fact, Scott and Khloe posed together on Instagram Stories while celebrating Kris' birthday festivities over the weekend. "I'm sorry, but not sorry," Scott began his caption on Saturday, Nov. 6, "@khloekardashian is so gorg."
Scott might be growing accustomed to Kourtney and Travis' very serious relationship, however, a second source tells E! News that the rock star isn't fazed by it.
"Based on everything that's happened in his life, Travis doesn't feed into anyone's drama and wants to keep everything positive," adds the second insider. "He and Kourtney are focused on building a life together that will involve co-parenting and keeping their families happy."
Scott and Kourtney had an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2006. The two, who never tied the knot, dated for more than 10 years and welcomed three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. They officially called it quits in 2015, but remained close.
A separate source previously told E! News that Scott felt "really sad" and "low" about Kourtney's engagement to the musician, adding, "He will always care for Kourtney. She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that."
Travis is also a father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.