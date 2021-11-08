Why Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Aren't in a Rush to Get Married After Postponing Wedding Ceremony

Like many couples, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As soon as we went into lockdown I was like, 'We're not getting married this year,'" the actress exclusively told E! News while celebrating her brand Sourse and the launch of its Beauty Bites and Mood Bites at Norah restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 5. "And Wells, the eternal optimist, was like, 'What are you talking about? This is only a couple weeks.' And I was like, 'Nah brah.' We're not getting married this year, it's not happening.' He thought I was being negative. I was like, 'No, no, no. I'm just being realistic.'

Initially, they decided to reassess their time line on June 1, 2020. But as time and the pandemic went on, Hyland told Adams, "I told ya so!" So, she said they rescheduled for this year. However, the Modern Family alum and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender had to push back their wedding date again.

"So next year? I don't know. I have absolutely no idea anymore," Hyland noted when asked about their current plans. "I would like next year. I know I said last year if we're not getting married next year it's never going to happen, but now I'm saying that about next year."