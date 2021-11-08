People's Choice Awards

Cobra Kai's Mary Mouser Is (Almost) Speechless Over Triple People's Choice Awards Nominations

By Jake Thompson Nov 08, 2021 9:53 PMTags
Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations

It's an exciting time for Cobra Kai!

"Um, hi…I don't even know what to say right now," Mary Mouser shared exclusively with E! News following news of Cobra Kai's triple 2021 People's Choice Awards nominations. "I just heard that Cobra Kai has been nominated for some People's Choice Awards, which is so awesome!" the star gushed with animated hands.

Cobra Kai is nominated for The Show of 2021, The Drama Show of 2021 and The Bingeworthy Show of 2021. The karate chop co-star was beaming excitedly, reflecting on the series' devout and loyal audience. "Thank you so much for watching the show, for going on this crazy adventure with us and for being part of the dojo." Mouser revealed with an all-knowing smirk.

"If you really want to support your dojo, you can vote I think it's up to 25 times a day," Mouser reminded fans before adding with a giggle, "So please do that!"

2021 People's Choice Awards: Game Changer Nominees

If Cobra Kai is your choice, then you can help the action-packed cast possibly take home a PCAs trophy right now! 

Voting is now open for the award show and you can vote 25 times per day, per platform to make your voice heard. So, head to the official voting site or take to Twitter with the hashtag of the category and your nominee pick now! But hurry, you have until Nov. 17!

Check out the video for yourself to see Mouser's adorable reaction.

