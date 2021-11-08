How Lady Gaga Really Feels About Her Controversial Meat Dress 11 Years Later

Watch : Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" Turns 10: E! News Rewind

Nobody could keep a poker face after looking at this unforgettable look.

It's hard to believe it's been 11 years since Lady Gaga showed up to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in an ensemble known to fans as the meat dress.

But in a new interview with British Vogue published on Nov. 8, the Grammy winner shared new behind-the-scenes details of her "thrilling" outfit, which is still talked about today.

"It's actually Val Garland's idea. Val Garland the makeup artist," she shared. "Her and I worked together for a long time and she shared a story with me where she had gone to a party wearing sausages and I thought this was quite funny and I said, ‘Well that's a great way to make sure that everybody leaves you alone at a party.'"

Lady Gaga remembers wanting to make a political statement on the red carpet, as it was the time just before the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell.