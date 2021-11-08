Should NeNe Leakes Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta? Kenya Moore Weighs In

Real Housewives galore.
Kenya Moore is not only set to return for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she's also starring in Peacock's new Real Housewives spin-off, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Bravo fans watched the former Miss USA face off with Ramona Singer in the trailer for the highly-anticipated series, and now, Kenya is exclusively revealing what really went down between her and The Real Housewives of New York star.
"I've never spent any real time with Ramona, I've just heard about her," Kenya explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 8. "You know, her reputation precedes her. And I just think that I was calling her out a lot about her behavior before we even started the trip."
According to Kenya, this included "exposing the girls to COVID after we were, like, in the bubble."
"I was like, 'Oh, no. You're not going to put my health at risk,'" she added. "I think I just kind of called her out, and she didn't like that."
Regardless of, as Kenya put it, Ramona's "negative influence" on the group—including Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice and Kyle Richards—she found the rest of the Turks and Caicos trip to be "very interesting."
Kenya even formed a friendship with Ramona's RHONY co-star, Luann.
"I thought Luann would be like very, 'Oh, I'm a countess,' you know, and she wasn't that way," Kenya recalled. "So I was really pleasantly surprised and we got along great. We have a lot of things in common, and she's just one of my favorites."
Speaking of the unexpected, what did Kenya have to say about NeNe Leakes recently revealing she'd be open to returning to RHOA?
"You know, I don't know. I know she has a lot of fans and people love her, and definitely she has made her mark on the show and she made the show what it is," Kenya said on Daily Pop. "I think that interview was from her, you know, wanting to come back."
The interview was featured on The Real, where NeNe explained that if she did come back, it wouldn't be without stipulations—some involving boss Andy Cohen.
Added Kenya, "Whether there's a future for her there in terms of with the network or, you know, the higher-ups, I can't really speak to that."
She can speak on RHOA being nominated for The Reality Show of 2021 at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, though!
"It feels good to be recognized for living your life out loud, being authentic and, you know, just balls to the wall basically," Kenya said of the nomination. "We're really excited. It's the people that are saying that they love our franchise, so that feels better than anything else in the world that we have a universal show that people identify with no matter if you're white, Black, male, female, gay, straight. People love The Real Housewives of Atlanta because we have a different flavor than anyone else."
Hear more from Kenya Moore, including what she has to say about her recent stint on Dancing With the Stars, in the above Daily Pop interview!
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)