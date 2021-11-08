Bachelor Nation Exes Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Reunite for Daughter's Birthday

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Exes don't have to be on thorny terms—just ask Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum.

The former Bachelorette couple recently came together to celebrate their daughter Essex's 5th birthday. J.P. uploaded a picture of the duo standing with the birthday girl and her 7-year-old brother, Ford, to Instagram. The sweet snapshot showed the family members gathering around a unicorn cake with pink, purple, and blue balloons in the background.

Ashley also posted a birthday tribute, including a photo of J.P. giving Essex, a.k.a. Essie, a piggyback ride.

The reunion shouldn't come as a huge surprise to fans. After all, the reality stars have seen each other several times since their 2020 separation, including at Essex's birthday last year and Ford's birthday in September. The two have also talked about co-parenting. During an August Instagram Q&A, for instance, Ashley noted that she wants their children to "always see JP in a positive light."

"If I'm ever in a situation where I am torn about what to do or say, I ask myself..what is the right thing for the kids…I let that guide me," she wrote. "It's easy to get caught up in our emotions even in an amicable divorce. But let the kids well-being guide your actions."