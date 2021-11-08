Why Princess Diana's Close Friend Cut Ties With The Crown

The current drama behind the scenes is giving The Crown's on-screen action a run for its money.
On Nov. 6, The Times reported that Princess Diana's best friend, has cut ties with the Netflix series over what is described as a disrespectful portrayal of the late Princess of Wales.
The Crown creator, Peter Morgan, hired Jemima to write season-five scripts, which included Diana's life from romances with surgeon Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed, the infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, as well as the last two years of her life, which included the tragic Paris car crash in 1997.
According the article, Jemima revealed that she pulled out of the Emmy-winning show after concluding that the story was not being handled "as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped."
Back in 2019, Diana's friend joined the creative division of the show despite not having publicly spoken about her friendship with Diana previously. "It was really important to me that the final years of my friend's life be portrayed accurately and with compassion," she told The Times, "as has not always happened in the past."
The development of the new season of The Crown, which is set to premiere next year, was not going in a direction she wanted, nor was the personal relationship she had with Peter during their work together. According to The Times, Jemima and Peter were briefly linked romantically and now that Peter has rekindled his on-off relationship with Gillian Anderson, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of The Crown.
Talk about royal drama!
Despite Jemima's leaving the show due to creative differences, the legendary moments of Princess Diana are living on. One of her most iconic and meaningful fashion moments will soon be depicted in The Crown, as seen in recent photos of actress Elizabeth Debicki on set.
On Nov. 6, the star was spotted filming the historical drama series, wearing a black off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian dress. The outfit is a replica of the outfit the late Princess of Wales famously wore to a Vanity Fair fundraiser in 1994, inspiring the term "revenge dress." The famous event took place on the same night ITV aired a documentary in which her then-estranged husband Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with Duchess Camilla of Cornwall.
Season five of The Crown is set to be released in November 2022.