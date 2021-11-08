Why Princess Diana's Close Friend Cut Ties With The Crown

Watch : Should "The Crown" Include Princess Diana's Controversial Interview?

The current drama behind the scenes is giving The Crown's on-screen action a run for its money.

On Nov. 6, The Times reported that Princess Diana's best friend, has cut ties with the Netflix series over what is described as a disrespectful portrayal of the late Princess of Wales.

The Crown creator, Peter Morgan, hired Jemima to write season-five scripts, which included Diana's life from romances with surgeon Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed, the infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, as well as the last two years of her life, which included the tragic Paris car crash in 1997.

According the article, Jemima revealed that she pulled out of the Emmy-winning show after concluding that the story was not being handled "as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped."

Back in 2019, Diana's friend joined the creative division of the show despite not having publicly spoken about her friendship with Diana previously. "It was really important to me that the final years of my friend's life be portrayed accurately and with compassion," she told The Times, "as has not always happened in the past."