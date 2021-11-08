Shonda Rhimes Teases Whether She Knows How Grey's Anatomy Will End

Watch : Shonda Rhimes & Her Daughter Talk Inspiring Women in Hollywood

Don't freak out, Grey's fans, the medical drama isn't going anywhere. (Not yet, anyway.)

In an interview with Variety, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes discussed what the future holds for Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The Emmy Award–winning series, starring Ellen Pompeo, Kate Walsh and Chandra Wilson, which first aired in 2005 and is on its 18th season, makes headlines every season as fans question when the beloved show will end. But when that day comes, does Rhimes know what will happen in the finale? Apparently not!

"I've written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times," Rhimes said in the interview. "I was like, ‘And that will be the end!' Or, ‘That'll be the final thing that's ever said or done!' And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?"

We know exactly what she means!