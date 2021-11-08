Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch : Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner

Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."

After making the reveal, Caitlyn was asked if she believes that her ex has any "misgivings" about her, and the 72-year-old replied, "I think that is an understatement."

Caitlyn continued, "Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?"