Kirsten Dunst Recalls "Repressing All This Anger" Before Entering Rehab for Depression

Since becoming a mom, Kirsten Dunst is experiencing a new level of freedom. But a decade ago, she was grappling with repressed anger.

In a newly published interview with The Sunday Times, the Spider-Man alum, 39, reflected on facing depression in her 20s and ultimately seeking treatment at a Utah rehab.

"I feel like most people around 27, the s--t hits the fan," she told the newspaper. "Whatever is working in your brain, you can't live like that any more mentally. I feel like I was angry."

She elaborated, "You don't know that you are repressing all this anger, it wasn't a conscious thing."

The actress acknowledged the impact medication ultimately had on her progress. "It's hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too," Dunst said. "All I'll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something. I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it."