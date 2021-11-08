Kenan Thompson to Host the 2021 People's Choice Awards

And this year's PCAs master of ceremonies is...
Kenan Thompson will host the 2021 People's Choice Awards, E! and NBC announced today, Nov. 8. The actor and comedian is also nominated this year for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star for his work on Saturday Night Live.
"I can't believe I get to host the PCAs! I'm beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed!," the Emmy-nominated Kenan star said in a statement Monday. "Congrats to all the nominees—we already won!!"
Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, added, "Kenan's versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time. We cannot wait to welcome him to the People's Choice Awards stage where his charisma and humor will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet."
Thompson recently started his 19th season on Saturday Night Live as the show's longest-running cast member.
Thompson also stars in and executive produces the NBC comedy Kenan, which will return for its second season next year.
This past year, Thompson received two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live. Thompson previously received two Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2020 in the supporting actor category for his work on SNL.
Thompson received an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the SNL song "Come Back, Barack," and received a nomination in the same category in 2017 for co-writing "Last Christmas" from the popular "Jingle Barack" SNL music video.
The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! for the first time on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. on E!.
Voting is currently open for the 40 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture through Wednesday, Nov. 17. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter.
Additionally, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday tomorrow, Nov. 9 will count twice, equaling up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, per voting method.
The People's Choice Awards and Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.