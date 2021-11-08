Watch Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Team Up for Yellowstone Prequel 1883

Watch : Tim McGraw Talks Recording New Song With Wife Faith Hill

Country music's most beloved couple is taking their love off the stage and to the small screen.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will star alongside each other in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883. On Sunday, Nov. 7, fans got a first look at the two in action during the trailer's premiere. "I heard a thousand stories, but none could describe this place," a woman says during the narration. "The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream was coming true. We're in the land of no mercy now."

The narration overlaps with scenes that include wagons moving through terrain, shootouts, battle and Tim and Faith's characters standing side-by-side as it all goes down. In the upcoming series, Tim plays James Dutton and Faith plays his wife Margaret Dutton.

Joining the country duo in the new series are Sam Elliot (Shea Brennan), Isabel May (Elsa Dutton), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas), and Billy Bob Thorton (Marshal Jim Courtright).