Watch Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Team Up for Yellowstone Prequel 1883

Country music's most beloved couple is taking their love off the stage and to the small screen.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will star alongside each other in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883. On Sunday, Nov. 7, fans got a first look at the two in action during the trailer's premiere. "I heard a thousand stories, but none could describe this place," a woman says during the narration. "The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream was coming true. We're in the land of no mercy now."
The narration overlaps with scenes that include wagons moving through terrain, shootouts, battle and Tim and Faith's characters standing side-by-side as it all goes down. In the upcoming series, Tim plays James Dutton and Faith plays his wife Margaret Dutton.
Joining the country duo in the new series are Sam Elliot (Shea Brennan), Isabel May (Elsa Dutton), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas), and Billy Bob Thorton (Marshal Jim Courtright).
1883 tells the story of the Western expansion and the Dutton family's journey to make their way to Montana. The series, which premieres December 17, is a prequal to Paramount's popular series, Yellowstone, which is currently in its fourth season.
Tim and Faith took to their respective social media accounts on Sunday to share the trailer for their fans. "We are in the land of no mercy now," their corresponding captions on the post read. "The first look for @1883official is HERE. The @yellowstone origin story premieres exclusively on @paramountplus Dec. 19. #1883tv #ParamountPlus #YellowstoneTV @thetimmcgraw."
In August, Faith shared the news that she would be appearing on the series.
In an Instagram post with a copy of the official 1883 script, the "This Kiss" singer wrote, "Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"
Check out Tim and Faith's latest roles in the 1883 trailer above.