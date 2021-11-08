Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and More Performing at 2021 American Music Awards

There's no reason to be sour over this American Music Awards lineup of performers.
With one of music's biggest nights less than two weeks away, it was revealed on Monday, Nov. 8 that BTS and Megan Thee Stallion will be joining forces to perform their hit, "Butter." The moment will mark BTS' return to the AMA stage after performing from Korea in 2020.
Of course, they're not the only ones who will be sharing their music with the world come Nov. 21. The American Music Awards' most-nominated star, Olivia Rodrigo, will be making her debut at the show and on the stage. While we don't know which one of her hits she'll be belting out for the AMAs crowd, her act has been billed as "a can't-miss performance."
Meanwhile, the night will mark a return for Bad Bunny, who will be entertaining viewers with the world premiere performance of "Lo Siento BB:/" after last performing at the AMAs in 2018.
We can bet he'll have his friend and "I Like It" collaborator Cardi B cheering him on as she steers the show as a first-time host. The "WAP" rapper will take the emcee reins inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21 as the year's biggest music stars—among them Ariana Grande, BTS, The Weeknd and Drake—vie for top honors.
It will be a particularly special night for Rodrigo as she's nominated for both New Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year.
All that's left for fans to do is tune in to ABC on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST/PST to watch it all unfold—and sing along.