Travis Scott Cancels Upcoming Festival Appearance After Astroworld Tragedy

Just days after a fatal incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert in Houston, a source confirms to E! News that the rapper has cancelled his headlining appearance at the Day N Vegas festival.

Following the devastating tragedy at Astroworld, which left eight dead and dozens hospitalized, Travis Scott will no longer take the stage at the upcoming Day N Vegas festival.
 
A source confirms to E! News that Scott, who was scheduled to make a headlining appearance on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has cancelled and plans to refund all Astroworld attendees.
 
The cancellation comes just days after eight concertgoers, ranging from ages 14 to 27, were confirmed dead by authorities following a "mass casualty incident" on what was supposed to be the first night of Scott's Astroworld festival. Following the incident on Nov. 5, the event—originally a two-day festival—was immediately cancelled.
 
In a press conference following the event, authorities said that just after 9 p.m. local time on Nov. 5, the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage" causing panic and injuries. "People began to fall out, become unconscious," authorities said, "and it created additional panic." The concert event, held at Houston's NRG Park, was estimated to have almost 50,000 attendees present.

Police also confirmed people were trampled at the concert and are trying to find out what caused the crowd surge. The incident remains under investigation.

Following the tragic incident, Scott addressed the matter in a statement on Twitter. "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he wrote. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

Additionally, the Astroworld Fest Instagram account also released a statement, which read in part, "Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival Family tonight—especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can."

A lawsuit has already been filed against the "Sicko Mode" musician and several other of the show's organizers following the tragedy.

