Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Pre-Flight PDA Will Make Your Heart Soar

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love, the sky's the limit.

The 52-year-old singer and the 49-year-old actor were spotted packing on the PDA before she boarded a private plane out of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Lopez and Affleck were seen sharing multiple kisses and a long embrace before her departure. In one sweet snapshot, the actress was seen smiling from ear to ear as she hugged the Oscar winner and he planted a kiss on her forehead. Lopez wore her Coach x Jennifer Lopez Signature Shearling Coat over a turtleneck and pair of blue jeans for her travels and accessorized her look with matching Ugg boots, hoop earrings and a black handbag. Meanwhile, Affleck donned a black jacket over a blue shirt and pair of dark pants.

While the Hustlers star and the Argo alum's careers keep them busy, they always make time to see one another.