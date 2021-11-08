Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Pre-Flight PDA Will Make Your Heart Soar

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love, the sky's the limit.
The 52-year-old singer and the 49-year-old actor were spotted packing on the PDA before she boarded a private plane out of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Lopez and Affleck were seen sharing multiple kisses and a long embrace before her departure. In one sweet snapshot, the actress was seen smiling from ear to ear as she hugged the Oscar winner and he planted a kiss on her forehead. Lopez wore her Coach x Jennifer Lopez Signature Shearling Coat over a turtleneck and pair of blue jeans for her travels and accessorized her look with matching Ugg boots, hoop earrings and a black handbag. Meanwhile, Affleck donned a black jacket over a blue shirt and pair of dark pants.
While the Hustlers star and the Argo alum's careers keep them busy, they always make time to see one another. "They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days," a source told E! News last month. "Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects but also making time to be together."
Affleck and Lopez reignited romance rumors in May, 17 years after they called off their engagement. Since then, the pair have proven that Bennifer is back. They made their relationship Instagram official in July and made their red carpet return as a couple in September. Over the past few months, they've also been seen going on romantic getaways, enjoying dinner dates and supporting each other in their work.
In addition, they've spent time with each other's families. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three children—Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9—with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. From taking trips to the theater to sharing family meals, the A-listers and their kids have made several memories together.
"Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life," a source close to J.Lo told E! News in August. "They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond."
For Halloween, Lopez and Affleck went trick-or-treating with their children in Malibu, Calif., and Garner was also there. "Ben and JLo were trick or treating with the boys, Sam and Max," an eyewitness said. "The girls went in a different direction. Jennifer Garner was with friends and walked around separately. They were all cordial but didn't hang out. They made it about the kids and were focused on them having a good time."