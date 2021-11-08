Maria Shriver Defends Son-in-Law Chris Pratt Amid Internet Criticism: “Rise Above”

Following social media backlash, Maria Shriver is showing her support for son-in-law Chris Pratt.
Last week, the Guardians of the Galaxy star faced criticism online for an Instagram post dedicated to his wife of two years, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Referring to the couple's 14-month-old daughter Lyla, in the caption, the actor thanked his wife for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter." Many users deemed the comment insensitive to his ex-wife Anna Faris, as their 9-year-old son, Jack, faced health concerns after he was born seven weeks premature.
Amid the Instagram comments assessing the post, Maria chimed in with support for the actor over the weekend. "I want to remind you today what a good man you are," Maria wrote. "What a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!"
"I love you, Chris," Maria added. "Keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise. Your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life. I'm proud of you, xo."
The Marvel star originally took to Instagram on Nov. 2 to give his wife a shoutout, sharing a photo of the two side-by-side. "Guys," he captioned the photo. "For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"
"She's given me an amazing life," he continued. "A gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade."
In August 2017, after eight years of marriage, Chris and Anna announced their split. Later that year, the Scary Movie star opened up about their son's health issues in her memoir, Unqualified.
"The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding," she wrote. "And there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled." Anna detailed that in the years following, although Jack grew healthier, he has slight vision and leg muscle issues.
"Given that those are the biggest challenges," she wrote at the time, "we count ourselves as extremely lucky."