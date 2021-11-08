People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Maria Shriver Defends Son-in-Law Chris Pratt Amid Internet Criticism: “Rise Above”

Amid Chris Pratt facing criticism over an Instagram post, the actor’s mother-in-law is defending the star, writing in part, “Keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise.”

By Kisha Forde Nov 08, 2021 1:32 PMTags
Celeb KidsMaria ShriverCelebritiesInstagramChris PrattKatherine Schwarzenegger
Watch: Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pic of Katherine With Baby Lyla on Her B-Day

Following social media backlash, Maria Shriver is showing her support for son-in-law Chris Pratt.
 
Last week, the Guardians of the Galaxy star faced criticism online for an Instagram post dedicated to his wife of two years, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Referring to the couple's 14-month-old daughter Lyla, in the caption, the actor thanked his wife for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter." Many users deemed the comment insensitive to his ex-wife Anna Faris, as their 9-year-old son, Jack, faced health concerns after he was born seven weeks premature.
 
Amid the Instagram comments assessing the post, Maria chimed in with support for the actor over the weekend. "I want to remind you today what a good man you are," Maria wrote. "What a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!"
 
"I love you, Chris," Maria added. "Keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise. Your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life. I'm proud of you, xo."

photos
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

The Marvel star originally took to Instagram on Nov. 2 to give his wife a shoutout, sharing a photo of the two side-by-side. "Guys," he captioned the photo. "For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"

Trending Stories

1

Emilio Estevez Not Returning to Mighty Ducks Series

2

Dove Cameron Is Almost Unrecognizable After Hair Transformation

3

Maria Shriver Defends Son-in-Law Chris Pratt Amid Internet Criticism

"She's given me an amazing life," he continued. "A gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade."

In August 2017, after eight years of marriage, Chris and Anna announced their split. Later that year, the Scary Movie star opened up about their son's health issues in her memoir, Unqualified.

"The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding," she wrote. "And there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled." Anna detailed that in the years following, although Jack grew healthier, he has slight vision and leg muscle issues.

"Given that those are the biggest challenges," she wrote at the time, "we count ourselves as extremely lucky."

Trending Stories

1

Emilio Estevez Not Returning to Mighty Ducks Series

2

Sarah Jessica Parker Slams “Misogynist” Criticism About Her Appearance

3

Maria Shriver Defends Son-in-Law Chris Pratt Amid Internet Criticism

4

Dove Cameron Is Almost Unrecognizable After Hair Transformation

5
Exclusive

Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Ye's "Wife" Comments

Latest News

Exclusive

Captain Lee Is Over Dinner Drunken Rowdy Guests on Below Deck

Kenya Moore’s Amazon Fashion Picks Are Festive & Affordable

How Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Feel About Those Comparisons

Kenan Thompson to Host the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and More Performing at 2021 AMAs

See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Team Up for Yellowstone Prequel

Travis Scott Cancels Festival Appearance After Astroworld Tragedy