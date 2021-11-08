People's Choice Awards

Camila Cabello Debuts New Neck Tattoo in Tribute to "Mother Nature"

Camila Cabello showed off her latest tattoo by posting a close-up photo of the artwork on her neck and explaining that "when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves."

The back of Camila Cabello's neck will never be the same, but in a good way. 

On Sunday, Nov. 7, the 24-year-old "Never Be the Same" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram of the tattoo she got over the weekend. In her post's caption, Camila wrote that tattoo artist Kane Navasard's body art, located on the back of the star's neck, was inspired by botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer's 2013 nonfiction book Braiding Sweetgrass.

Camila's message included a line attributed to the book that read, "The word ecology is derived from the Greek word 'oikos,' the word for home."

The Fifth Harmony star continued, "This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of [its] inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves." 

Camila added another line attributed to the book that read, "All flourishing is mutual." She then gave a shout-out to the artist by writing, "So glad @kanenavasard and his talent helped me honor this special book today."

Kane, who has worked previously with Camila, shared a black-and-white version of the pic to his own Instagram account. "A tiny sweetgrass braid for a sweetheart @camila_cabello," he captioned it. 

Back in November 2019, Camila posted to Instagram that she had just gotten inked for the first time and revealed the heartfelt meaning behind the artwork, which was also done by Kane. Camila and boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who is quite the tattoo enthusiast, started their relationship earlier that year

At that time, Camila shared a pic of the words "It's a mystery" tattooed on her right pinkie finger. The singer explained that she "never thought I'd get a tattoo before" but decided on this one as a promise to her mom "to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well."

