Nick Cannon Raises Eyebrows With Response to Saweetie's Tweet About Wanting "Some Babies"

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Nick Cannon is embracing his reputation as a family man with his response to Saweetie's post about welcoming little ones.

Saweetie took to Twitter on Saturday, Nov. 6 to write, "I want some babies," without adding further context. The following day, the 28-year-old rapper, who announced her split from Quavo in March, also posted the "babies" tweet to her Instagram Story, adding a shrugging emoji.

Although her tweet led to plenty of responses, perhaps the most notable one was from Nick, who quote-tweeted her message by adding thinking face, ninja, rolling on the floor laughing and man raising one hand emojis.

The 41-year-old The Masked Singer host didn't add any words to explain his reply, but his tweet was a likely reference to the headlines he made earlier this year for having four children with three different women over the course of a few months.

Saweetie has yet to publicly respond to Nick, but plenty of other Twitter users offered their own thoughts about the father of seven inserting himself into the conversation.